May showers bring May flowers? 

Just when the warmer weather hit the Santa Clarita Valley, a rainstorm is now headed toward the valley, forecasted to begin late Tuesday afternoon and bringing chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s not really one of our more rainy months,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist for the NWS.

Santa Clarita’s forecast is as follows:

Tuesday afternoon: 20% chance of showers, high nearing 57 degrees.

Tuesday night: 40% of showers, a low around 45 degrees.

Wednesday: 50% chance of showers, high nearing 60 degrees.

Wednesday night: 80% change of showers, possible thunderstorm after 11 p.m., a low around 45 degrees.

Thursday: 70% chance of showers, possible thunderstorm, high nearing 58 degrees.

Thursday night: 20% chance of showers, a low around 46 degrees.

According to Schoenfeld, this storm is estimated to accumulate anywhere from half-an-inch to an inch of rain.

The heaviest period of rain will be from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The storm is due to a low-pressure system that began up north.

“Going to start a little bit up north and then head down,” said Schoenfeld, “and the reason that the rainfall amounts is a little uncertain is because the trajectory of this low is, a little bit, kind of wobbling back and forth, essentially.”

Schoenfeld said that despite the rain and the weather dropping down, a cold weather alert is not expected.