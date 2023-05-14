Motorcycle crash sends one to trauma center

One person was transported to a trauma center following a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 near Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders received the call at 11:45 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:52 a.m. The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash. The rider was transported to the trauma center at 12:16 p.m. The extent of the rider’s injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No further information is known at the time of this publication.