Motorcycle crash sends one to trauma center

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
One person was transported to a trauma center following a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 near Via Princessa in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders received the call at 11:45 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:52 a.m. The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash. The rider was transported to the trauma center at 12:16 p.m. The extent of the rider’s injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No further information is known at the time of this publication.

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

