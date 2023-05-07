Multi-vehicle crash on I-5 results in multiple patients 

A multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near the Highway 14 interchange resulted in multiple injuries on Thursday evening, according to California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Melinda Choi, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the collision involved three vehicles resulting in multiple patients.

Their response was in coordination with the Los Angeles Fire Department, who confirmed there were five patients transported — two with minor non-life threatening injuries and three with serious injuries. There was an additional sixth patient who was not transported.

Officer Andre Delos Reyes, with the CHP, said the incident was being investigated by it’s Newhall office.

The condition of those transported with serious injuries is not known at the time of this publication.