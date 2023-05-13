No evidence of a crime found in wash fire 

A fire in the wash located next to Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard on Friday night prompted response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to their officials.  

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters received a call at 7:47 p.m. from the SCV Sheriff’s Station requesting their help in extinguishing a “small fire.”  

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:47 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 7:52 p.m., according to Peters. 

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the fire was a campfire isolated in a part of the wash.  

“There is no evidence of a crime,” said Clark.  

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people's stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

