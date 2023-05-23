Officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Los Angeles Police Department officer on suspicion of a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Shay Vandeventer, a 27-year-old Valencia resident, was taken into custody at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a call for service at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to “see the woman” regarding a possible domestic violence incident, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Following an investigation by station deputies, Vandeventer was taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Valley’s station jail at 8:10 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

Custody records indicated Vandeventer was booked at 11:39 p.m. and then released from custody about two hours later in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A spokesman for the LAPD acknowledged the incident and declined to comment on policies regarding officers who are placed under arrest.

“We can confirm the arrest at this time and no additional,” said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Media Relations Division of the LAPD.

Records available online indicated Vandeventer is stationed out of the department’s Devonshire Division in the San Fernando Valley.