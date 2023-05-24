One arrested following fight involving juveniles 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after investigating reports of a fight in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and reports from the scene.
Deputies responded to reports of a fight involving juveniles at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road at approximately 2:25 p.m., according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.
Three juveniles were detained, according to reports from the scene. Los Angeles County Fire Department medically treated one of the juveniles detained.
“One arrest was made,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga was unable to confirm if the person arrested was a juvenile.