One arrested following fight involving juveniles 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after investigating reports of a fight in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and reports from the scene.

Three people were detained after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a fight on Soledad Canyon Road near Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 052323. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies responded to reports of a fight involving juveniles at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road at approximately 2:25 p.m., according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

Three juveniles were detained, according to reports from the scene. Los Angeles County Fire Department medically treated one of the juveniles detained.

Los Angeles County fire treated a person at the scene after three people were detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies after responding to a fight on Soledad Canyon Road near Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country on Tuesday, 052323. Dan Watson/The Signal

“One arrest was made,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga was unable to confirm if the person arrested was a juvenile.