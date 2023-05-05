Santa Clarita Artists Association holds Spring Art Festival 

Dozens of artists displayed their work at the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Spring Art Festival on Sunday, held at Le Chene French Cuisine restaurant.

The weather and atmosphere could not have been more appropriate for the event. A warm, but not hot, temperature accompanied a bright and sunny day as artists and patrons sipped wine underneath the shade of Le Chene’s lush backyard garden.

Event organizer and member of the SCAA, Dody Rogers, said this was the ninth year the organization has held this event.

Artist Paula Bradley speaks about her paintings during the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival & Sale in the garden of Le Chène French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We usually get a very good crowd and the artists love it,” said Rogers. “The people that come and visit it come up repeatedly every year, and the restaurant loves it, because we eat lunch and brunch here. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The event was free of charge for anyone who wished to attend, which included regulars and new faces. Proceeds from fees for the event go toward the organization’s scholarship fund, which is handed out to local art students throughout the year.

Art at the festival ranged in style, color, technique and price. Some could be purchased for as little as $50 while others cost thousands to take home.

Paintings being sold by artist Jane Mick during the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival & Sale in the garden of Le Chène French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Artist Gary Friedman, a retired junior high school band teacher, said his favorite part about being in an artistic community was the camaraderie among his contemporaries.

“We’re not always selling our pictures. But it’s the camaraderie you have. It’s the different people that you meet … We talk about depth, we talk about perspective, I think about bringing people together from all cultures from all societies, and all beliefs, or prejudices and stuff like that, which we all have,” said Fiedman. “But, there’s a common bond.”

The bond was evident on one walk around the garden. Most artists were not at their stalls with their art, but talking to other artists and appreciating each other.

Guitarist Manak Khamvongsa performs acoustic guitar music for the guests during the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival & Sale in the garden of Le Chène French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Paula Bradley, an artist with work on display at the festival and owner of Picasso’s Playmates, said the combination between the venue and the people were some of her most favorite things about the event.

“I just love, first of all, the venue. The venue is beautiful and it’s gorgeous out here,” said Bradley. “Also the people. The Santa Clarita Artists Association is so welcoming, and so much fun and everybody’s so supportive. I just love it. Everybody’s got great work and everybody supports it.”

Music at the event was provided by classical guitarist Manak Khamvongsa.

Artist Jane Mick interacts with customers during the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival & Sale in the garden of Le Chène French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Artists display their art for people to view them during the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival & Sale in the garden of Le Chène French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal