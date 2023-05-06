SCV honors Man, Woman of the Year winners at Hyatt  

Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw were named the Santa Clarita Valley’s Man and Woman of the Year at an annual ceremony Friday night at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The two were honored for their work with the SCV Boys & Girls Club and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, respectively, according to members of the nominating committee, which is made up of past winners.

The event, which was put on by a committee made up of former winners, was about honoring the winners, as well as the nonprofits and the other nominees, according to organizers.

The emcees, or hosts, of the event were 2022 winners Brian Koegle and Julie Sturgeon.

“It’s really great to see how many people in this community provide their time and effort to the nonprofit community — that’s what makes this a great community,” Sturgeon said Friday.

“It’s also really cool that we have so many first-time nominees this year, showing how many new people are becoming involved,” Koegle said.

Every year since 1964, the community has gathered to celebrate its outstanding volunteers, who are nominated from nonprofits registered with the SCV Man and Woman of the Year organization.

This celebration of nonprofits and volunteerism also included a somber note, as the event also recognized four past winners who have died since the last ceremony. Ed Bolden, Samuel Garcia, Jami Kennedy and Charlotte Kleeman were all honored during the in memoriam portion of the evening.

There were 270 attendees Friday in the hotel’s grand ballroom, and the proceeds from the event’s ticket sales, expected to be $2,000, are split between the nonprofits that nominated the winners, according to Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of the governing board for the nonprofit that organizes the awards.