One arrested following domestic-related crash

One person was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Valencia Industrial Center on Wednesday morning, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of West Avenue Stanford at 8:51 a.m. in response to reports of a traffic collision, said Deputy Nicholas Marinelli, a spokesman for the station.

Deputies arrived five minutes after the initial dispatch time and when they conducted their investigation, they learned that a male and female occupying the vehicle got into a domestic-related dispute, Marinelli said. The female passenger intervened with the driver, causing him to lose control and crash into the building, he added. Information on the occupants’ age was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash but did not report any injuries or transports, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The female passenger was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, Marinelli said, adding that the structure did not sustain major damage and no other injuries were reported.