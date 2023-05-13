Sierra Vista student’s drug use elicits Fire response 

A reported overdose at Sierra Vista Junior High School resulted in a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department with no transports occurring on Friday, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.  

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. to Sierra Vista Junior High School due to reports of an overdose.  

They arrived on the scene at 2:24 p.m.  

Upon arrival, Fire learned that one student had taken an edible, according to Peters.  

The incident resulted in no transports. 

