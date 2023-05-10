Suspect who brandished taser eludes deputies outside Macy’s 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a robbery Tuesday that was reported outside the Macy’s at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Deputies responded at around 6 p.m. regarding a call about a robbery involving a suspect who was decribed as a male adult, Black, wearing a navy blue hoodie, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect, who was last seen in front of 24250 Town Center Drive, is believed to have stolen clothing from Macy’s without making any attempt to pay for it, according to Arriaga, then threatened an employee with a taser as he was trying to leave.

Deputies searched the area Tuesday evening but were unable to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing, she added.