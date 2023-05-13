‘Swatting’ call results in two detained at gunpoint 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A “swatting” call resulted in two people being detained at gunpoint at a home on Luna Way in Canyon County on Saturday afternoon, according to Sherry Clark, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Clark said the station received a call, from what later turned out to be from a Google account, on its non-emergency line at approximately 12:15 p.m. 

A deep male voice then told deputies that he stabbed his mom, didn’t know if she was alive, had a gun and had covered his mother’s mouth with tape before hanging up.   

Deputies then attempted to call the number back and reconnect with the caller, but to no avail.  

“It was indicative of some of the other swatting calls,” said Clark.  

“Swatting” is a term used to describe when a person makes a false claim of a crime to law enforcement officials. Law enforcement responds to the address provided by the source, only to later find out the claim was false.  

However, deputies still went to the home and detained two of its occupants after callouts were made. The home was searched and nothing was found.  

Clark could not confirm, at the time of this publication if the two detainees had been released. 

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

