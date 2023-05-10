The Best Foods to Eat to be Healthy: Tips from a Money-Saving Shopping Expert

As a money-saving shopping expert, I know how important it is to stretch your budget while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy can sometimes seem costly, but it can be achievable and affordable with the right strategies and tips. In this article, I’ll share some tips for eating healthy on a budget.

Shop Seasonally and Locally

Buying fruits and vegetables that are in season and grown locally can be more cost-effective and nutritious. Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, says, “In-season produce tends to be cheaper as it’s readily available, and locally grown produce often travels shorter distances to get to your plate, meaning it’s fresher and more nutritious.”

To find local farmers’ markets, search for “farmers’ markets near me” in your search engine. By shopping locally, you can support your community while saving money and improving your health.

Bulk up with Whole Grains and Legumes

Whole grains and legumes are nutrient-dense foods that can be a great source of fibre and protein. Tom Church explains, “Buying these items in bulk can save money in the long run as you get more for your money and reduce packaging waste.” Some examples of whole grains and legumes include brown rice, quinoa, lentils, and chickpeas.

To incorporate these foods into your diet, make bean soups or stews, add lentils to salads, or use quinoa as a base for grain bowls. Buying in bulk may require some planning and storage, but the savings and nutritional benefits are worth it.

Don’t Shy Away from Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen produce often gets a bad rap for being less nutritious than fresh produce, but this is a myth. Frozen produce can be more cost-effective and convenient, as it’s often pre-chopped and lasts longer than fresh produce. Tom Church says, “Frozen fruits and vegetables are a great alternative when fresh produce is unavailable or too expensive. They can be just as nutritious and versatile.”

To incorporate frozen produce into your meals, add frozen berries to smoothies, use frozen vegetables in stir-fries, or add frozen spinach to soups or sauces. Just read the labels and avoid frozen produce that contains added sugars or preservatives.

Reduce Food Waste

Reducing food waste is not only good for the environment but can also help save money and improve your health. Tom Church says, “Reducing food waste is one of the easiest ways to save money on groceries. By planning meals and using leftovers, you can reduce the amount of food you waste and improve your overall health by eating fresh and nutritious meals.”

To reduce food waste, try meal planning, using leftovers in new recipes, or composting food scraps. By being mindful of food waste, you can improve your health and save money.

Eating healthy on a budget is possible with these tips. By shopping seasonally and locally, bulking up with whole grains and legumes, incorporating frozen produce and reducing food waste, you can save money while improving your health. Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, adds, “Eating healthy doesn’t have to break the bank. By following these tips, you can eat well, save money, and feel great.”