Two SCV law enforcement foot pursuits occur over weekend 

Two separate law enforcement foot pursuits occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, both ending in arrests.

Both pursuits took place on Sunday, with the first happening just after midnight, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Central Los Angeles CHP officers attempted to pull over a tan GMC Yukon on Fletcher Drive near Silver Lake for speeding and swerving. The Yukon took off and a pursuit began, which took officers north along Interstate 5 and into Santa Clarita.

Greengard said at one point during the pursuit, the suspect threw a “green object” out of the window. Officer later recovered the object, which was an allegedly unregistered loaded firearm wrapped in a green towel.

CHP Newhall took over near the I-5 and Highway 14 interchange, and continued the pursuit until the suspect, a 37-year-old Valencia resident, exited the I-5 on Magic Mountain Parkway.

“The suspect vehicle turned east on Magic Mountain, and traversed over several city streets before stopping in a residential area at the corner of Jakes Way and Fahren Court,” read a statement provided by Greengard. “The driver took foot bail, attempting to hide near one of the residences.”

CHP officers took the suspect into custody. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The second pursuit led SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14 at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were conducting a felony domestic violence investigation when they learned their suspect was traveling in a Uber vehicle.

Arriaga said when deputies pulled the vehicle over, the suspect fled on foot on the southbound off-ramp of Highway 14. Deputies chased him onto the highway.

“A short period later, deputies were able to apprehend the suspect on the 14 freeway after he surrendered,” read a statement provided by Arriaga. “There were no reported injuries.”

The suspect was booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he remains as of the publication of this story.