Val Verde man arrested on suspicion of weapons charges  

A 42-year-old Val Verde man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other felony charges Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies received a report of a man brandishing a shotgun at another man on the 30200 block of San Martinez Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the man matching the suspect’s description, according to Arriaga. The man was detained pending further investigation.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies search the area while responding to a report of a male pointing a shotgun at another male at the intersection of Val Verde Road and San Martinez Road in Val Verde, Calif., on Monday, May 22, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“During a search of the area the male was originally observed seated, deputies located a bow, machete and a loaded short-barreled shotgun,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “During investigation, deputies learned while the victim was driving on the 30200 block of San Martinez Road in Val Verde, he was stopped at a stop sign when he saw the suspect pointing a shotgun at him.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.