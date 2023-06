A 1-acre brush fire near the intersection of Tesoro Del Valle Drive and Las Brisas Road prompted a large response on Monday morning, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call came in at 8:28 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene within four minutes and had the fire extinguished by 8:42 a.m.

No structures were threatened and no one was injured.