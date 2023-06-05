$5 million scratcher ticket sold in Stevenson Ranch  

Photo of Pamela Adelamini's winning ticket. Photo courtesy of CA Lottery.
Photo of Pamela Adelamini's winning ticket. Photo courtesy of CA Lottery.
A $5 million Premier 7’s Scratchers ticket was sold by the Ralphs located in Stevenson Ranch, according to a press release by the California Lottery.  

Pamela Adelamini was the lucky recipient of the winning ticket.  

Across California, players have taken home $9 million total in prizes this summer, according to the press release.  

The following California winners have also claimed their prizes: 

  • Robert Gage won $2 million on an Instant Crossword Scratchers ticket from Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi. 
  • Rudy Mendoza won $1 million on a Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket from the Speedway on East Avenue in Fresno. 
  • Prince Chand won $1 million on a The Perfect Gift! Scratchers ticket from Liquor House II in Modesto. 
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

