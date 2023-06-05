$5 million scratcher ticket sold in Stevenson Ranch  

A $5 million Premier 7’s Scratchers ticket was sold by the Ralphs located in Stevenson Ranch, according to a press release by the California Lottery.

Pamela Adelamini was the lucky recipient of the winning ticket.

Across California, players have taken home $9 million total in prizes this summer, according to the press release.

The following California winners have also claimed their prizes:

Robert Gage won $2 million on an Instant Crossword Scratchers ticket from Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi.

Rudy Mendoza won $1 million on a Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket from the Speedway on East Avenue in Fresno.