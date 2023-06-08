Barger presents $200k check to SCV Dental and Wellness Center 

Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $200,000 check to the Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center at its grand opening on Wednesday.

“Even those that have insurance are often times underinsured and don’t have access to basic care, but dental seems to always be this common thing where there’s a lack of access for people that don’t have the financial means and we’re revolted,” said Barger. “So, I understand how important this is.”

This new location is set to replace the dental clinic that burned down in June 2022 from a fire started after two cars collided while racing.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, left, presents certificates to Kimberly Kent Wyard, CEO Northeast Valley Health Corporation and Dale Donohoe, CEO Intertex General Contractors Inc. at the Santa Clarita Valley Dental & Wellness Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 060723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There was no question in my mind that the silver lining is that not only did you rise back, but you rose back stronger and better,” said Barger.

The SCV Dental and Wellness Center is set to provide health care services for all and be the only clinic that offers full-scope dentistry services locally.

“By the time children in California reach third grade, a staggering 61% have already experienced tooth decay,” said Grace Hardy, chief dental officer for the SCV Dental and Wellness Center. “Additionally, social-economically disadvantaged children have twice the rate of tooth decay and untreated dental problems compared to others who don’t … In L.A. County, one out of four adults report their oral health poor.”

Dale Donohoe, CEO of Intertext General Contractors Inc., grew up not being able to have access to these services.

City of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, left, and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tour the facility after making presentations to Northeast Valley Health Corporation at the Santa Clarita Valley Dental & Wellness Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 060723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I grew up in this in this valley and I couldn’t be more excited about your dental clinic,” said Donohoe. “Grace, I didn’t see my first dentist until I was 22 because we just didn’t have the money to go to a dentist.”

Not only seeing this project come alive, but also being a part of it meant he was able to help support what he values most – the community.

The center is also set to provide behavioral health services to help individuals of all ages struggling with mental health and substance use.

In addition to the $200,000 check presentation to Northeast Valley Health Corp. CEO Kim Wyard, Barger also presented Wyard with a proclamation for the center’s opening.

Brenda Smith, right, leads a tour of the facility at the Santa Clarita Valley Dental & Wellness Center in Canyon Country on Wednesday, 060723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs also presented Wyard with a proclamation from the city.

All of the dozens of attendees were then taken on a tour of the over 13,000-square-foot facility, equipped with 12 dental procedure rooms and four examination rooms.

The facility is expecting to accommodate about 20,000 visits in the first year of opening, with the expectation of 1,000 of those patients to be new.

The Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center is located at 17909 Soledad Canyon Road. For more information, visit nevhc.org.