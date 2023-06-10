Canyon Country resident taken into custody after pointing gun at neighbors’ homes 

An agitated suspect is detained after Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff's deputies responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023.
An agitated suspect is detained after Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff's deputies responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal
One Canyon Country resident is in custody after walking up and down Meadow Street with a BB gun in hand, according to reports from the scene and Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.  

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, a call for service in regards to a person with a gun was received at approximately 12:55 p.m. Saturday. 

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff's deputies search the garage of a home after responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023.
Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff’s deputies search the garage of a home after responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

The initial call was reported as an approximately 40-year-old man in a white hoodie pointing a rifle at the homes of residents.  

According to reports from the scene, deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and their MET team responded.  

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff's deputies deploy non-lethal weapons after they responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023.
Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriff’s deputies deploy non-lethal weapons after they responded to a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies on the scene took the suspect into custody, according to reports from the scene. The weapon was later identified as a BB gun. 

According to Cabrera, a watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide his first name, this incident is an ongoing investigation.  

First responders discuss an agitated man who was detained after they responded to a report of a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023.
First responders discuss an agitated man who was detained after they responded to a report of a man with a gun on Grandifloras Road and Daisy Meadow Street in Canyon Country on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

