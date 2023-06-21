City, county issue reminder that fireworks are illegal in SCV  

The city of Santa Clarita reminded the community that all fireworks are illegal in the Santa Clarita Valley at a press conference on Tuesday as the Fourth of July approaches.

In attendance were: Mayor Jason Gibbs, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilwoman Laurene Weste; Stephanie English, representing Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Tammy Stevens, representing Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; Andrew Taban, representing Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth; and Anthony Angelini and Brandon Roquet, representing state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

According to Pat Sprengel, assistant chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 53 fires were started countywide as a result of fireworks in 2022. Twenty-seven of them were from illegal fireworks, 23 were from undetermined fireworks and three were from “safe and sane” fireworks.

These fires caused $932,000 in property damage.

A watermelon is blown up using a large firecracker to demonstrate the power of illegal fireworks during a press conference held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126 in Valencia on Tuesday, 062023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sprengel also said that more than 11,000 people in the United States sustained injuries from fireworks.

Dr. Matt Young from the Grossman Burn Center said that the most common injuries from fireworks occur on the face or hands.

“Fireworks cause injuries and fires can cause serious consequences,” said English.

Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said that, in years past, fireworks are often shot the weeks leading up to the holiday, on the holiday and even weeks past.

In 2022, the SCV Sheriff’s Station received 300 calls for service regarding illegal fireworks.

Pyrotechnic Operator Eric Elias ignites a pair of jean shorts an shirt to demonstrate the heat generated by common sparklers during a press conference about illegal fireworks held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126 in Valencia on Tuesday, 062023. Dan Watson/The Signal A set of shorts and a shirt are quickly engulfed in flames to demonstrate the heat generated by common sparklers during a press conference about illegal fireworks held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126 in Valencia on Tuesday, 062023. Dan Watson/The Signal

This year two full teams of deputies will be dedicated to firework-related calls. Those found with illegal fireworks will face a $500 fine and it can go up to a $1,000 fine upon repeat offenses.

“Our efforts take community action and your cooperation,” said Diez.

Gibbs further emphasized the dangers fireworks pose to pets and veterans.

Los Angeles County Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel speaks about fire hazards during the Fourth of July during a press conference about illegal fireworks held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126 in Valencia on Tuesday, 062023. Dan Watson/The Signal Doctor Matt Young from the Grossman Burn Center displays photos of common Fourth of July injuries during a press conference about illegal fireworks held at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126 in Valencia on Tuesday, 062023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Remember the ones that fought for us to celebrate this holiday,” said Gibbs.

Rather than partaking in illegal activities, Gibbs reminded the community of the two firework shows the SCV community can attend on the Fourth – the city’s Spirit of America Fireworks Spectaular at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall and the Six Flags Magic Mountain fireworks show.

The conference concluded with a pyrotechnic demonstration showing the dangers of fireworks.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.