County parks offering summer classes

News release

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department has announced a slate of specialized classes for children, adults and seniors taking place at parks throughout the county this summer.

L.A. County Parks has teamed up with independent instructors to curate an array of classes for all interests, ages and budgets. The classes offer opportunities to learn a new skill or language, pick up a hobby or instrument, or be more physically active.

Categories of classes include arts and culture, computers and technology, exercise and fitness, health and wellness, martial arts, performing arts, music and dance, sports and special interests.

For details and to sign up, visit parks.lacounty.gov/summerclasses. For more information or to submit your own class for next season, contact [email protected].