Deputies: Bakersfield resident found with cocaine for sale 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Bakersfield resident on suspicion of sale of narcotics on Monday following a traffic stop, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies observed a vehicle violating multiple moving codes on Monday.  

The deputies conducted a traffic stop and recovered several individually wrapped plastic baggies of cocaine, and also recovered a large amount of U.S. currency, according to Jensen. 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of sale of narcotics and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. She was later released on bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

