Deputies: Ex-boyfriend arrested after putting tracking device in ex’s vehicle  

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Nicholas Hoflet, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a person had reported their ex-boyfriend making criminal threats against them on Wednesday.

When the 37-year-old entered the SCV Sheriff’s Station lobby in connection with the reports, he was arrested on suspicion of stalking.

The arrest was due to a tracking device that was located on the victim’s car.