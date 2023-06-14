Deputies investigating report of profanity-riddled drive-thru incident  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating and attempting to locate a woman who yelled profanities, smoked from a pipe and attempted to back into another vehicle all while in a drive-thru on Tuesday night, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials and video circulating online.

As seen in the video, a woman in her car at the Carl’s Jr drive thru in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday refused to leave or move.

She put her car in reverse and made her way backward toward a truck whose occupants were asking her to move.

The truck’s occupants exited their vehicle and started to ask for someone to call the police as she apparently attempted to hit their vehicle.

“The president of the United States is going to kill you,” shouted the woman in response, heard in the video.

She shouted comments about fentanyl, being a part of the Russian KGB, Baby Yoda, profanities and racial slurs.

When she pulled up to the drive-thru window, she demanded food from the employee.

The employee stepped away and she smoked an unknown substance from a pipe.

As seen in the video, a deputy approached the woman from the inside of the establishment at the drive-thru window and asked her to pull forward.

The woman left the premises instead.

Later in the video, it is shown that she went to a gas station, grabbed items, threw the items at the employee after not attempting to pay and left, running a red light.

According to Sgt. Keith Greene, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies are investigating the incident.

Greene confirmed that the suspect is outstanding at the time of this publication.