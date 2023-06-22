Deputies: Man arrested after sexual assaults, attempted kidnapping 

A 35-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after sexually assaulting two female victims on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a fight on the 22000 block of Market Street in Newhall.

Deputies learned upon arrival that a 35-year-old man had approached two different female victims.

“The first, he sexually assaulted and attempted to pull her toward a public restroom,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. “The victim was able to pull away and break free. The second victim, he approached and sexually assaulted before getting detained by deputies.”

The man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. At the time of this publication, the man remains in custody.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.