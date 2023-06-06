Deputies: Traffic stop results in drugs, AR-15 rifle discovery 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A traffic stop on 29300 block of Abelia Road on May 29 reportedly resulted in the discovery of a slew of drugs, an AR-15 complete lower rifle, and ammunition, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Arriaga stated that deputies were patrolling the area near Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines Boulevard when they observed a vehicle that apparently had expired registration. During the traffic stop, deputies alleged they saw drug paraphernalia exposed in the center console.  

During a search of the man, a 37-year-old mechanic from Sylmar, and his vehicle, deputies reportedly discovered heroin drug paraphernalia, meth, an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.  

The Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a drug addict in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.  

According to Arriaga, he remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of this publication.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

