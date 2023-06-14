Friendly Valley swings for new piano

Golfers stepped onto the green on Saturday to participate in the Friendly Valley Senior Living Community’s golf tournament.

The tournament served as a fundraiser to raise money for a used grand piano for the community, specifically to take a place in their newest auditorium.

Martin Solis, center, reacts as his putt stops short of the hole during the putting contest for cash during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“They’re hungry for events,” Daria Landress, Friendly Valley entertainment and events committee tournament chairperson, said of the senior community. “I saw the golf tournament as a way to have fun and raise funds for the piano and piano accessories.”

Dozens of attendees participated in the tournament that was a four-person scramble.

Judges from left, Rena Clark, Denise Ferullo and Rosemary Duff prepare for the putting contest for cash during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

A scramble is a golf format where there are four players to a team and all members contribute to the score of the team, rather than having an individual score.

“It’s a really close-knit community and they have people that watch out for people and they take care of each other and that’s important,” said Jackie Kovacs, one of the sponsors of the event.

Some otf the 72 golfers cross paths as they for the greens during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Members of the Friendly Valley community, friends, family, Santa Clarita Valley residents and two blind veterans took their swings.

The efforts to raise money for the piano started in January and will continue on until the money is raised.

Participants head to the ninth green during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We give back to our community,” said Ellie Lacy, a sponsor of the event. “We really believe in doing that, supporting one bowling, golf, bingo, whatever there is, we support it.”

The Friendly Valley Friends of Music raised $4,000 toward the grand piano fund.

Contestants look on as Adam Beduhn, right, putts during the putting contest for cash during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal

The following were the results of the tournament:

First place – Jerry Wedge, John Canat, Cezar Bacani and Ed Konieczny.

Second place – Ed Alupay, Mely Padua, Roy Rogers and Charlene Wicks.

Third place – Darrell Cederlund, Robert Davis, Dan Suess and Joe Price.

Fourth place – Joe Kornbau, Howard Stanke, Jay Shutz and Bok Park.

Fifth place – Barbara Legg, Scott Legg, Gretchen McColley and Mike McColley.

Eun Shin tees off during the Friendly Valley Golf Tournament fundraiser in Newhall on Saturday, 061023. Dan Watson/The Signal