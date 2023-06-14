Garcia congratulates 15 military service academy appointees

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted a reception to congratulate the U.S. military service academy appointees from California’s 27th District. Out of the high school students nominated by Garcia earlier this year, 15 leaders have been appointed to military service academies.

“It’s inspiring to see so many students in our communities with the desire to serve our nation. As a U.S. Naval Academy alum, I know how difficult it can be to receive a military service academy appointment. These young leaders rose to the challenge, and I look forward to watching them continue to make our communities proud. I commend these appointees for their allegiance to our nation,” Garcia said in a prepared statement.

The appointees from California’s 27th District are as follows:

• Owen Ahten – William S. Hart High School – Santa Clarita – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Jakob Brunsell – U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School – Canyon Country – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Olivia Burk – West Ranch High School – Castaic – U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Geneva Cesoni – West Ranch High School – Santa Clarita – U.S. Military Academy.

• Ty Deperno – West Ranch High School – Valencia – U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship Program.

• Thomas Hadji – Valencia High School – Valencia – U.S. Military Academy.

• Stephanie Galindo Hernandez – Eastside High School – Lancaster – U.S. Naval Academy.

• Isaac Kim – William S. Hart High School – Stevenson Ranch – U.S. Military Academy Prep School.

• Griffin Nibarger – West Ranch High School – Valencia – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Nicholas Parrinello – Trinity Classical Academy – Santa Clarita – U.S. Military Academy.

• Tyler Roberts – Saugus High School – Saugus – U.S. Military Academy Prep School.

• Samuel Robertson – Trinity Classical Academy – Valencia – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Nicole Staudinger – Canyon High School – Canyon Country – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• Alexa Tipps – Paraclete High School – Palmdale – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

• William Torres – Royal High School – Simi Valley – U.S. Air Force Academy.

The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

To learn more about the nomination process and how to apply, contact Garcia’s office at 661-568-4855.