Newhall man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic assault 

A call for service on Tuesday regarding a domestic violence incident resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Newhall resident on suspicion of domestic assault, robbery and false imprisonment, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received and responded to a call for service regarding a domestic violence incident on the 24000 block of Chestnut Street on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument the victim’s boyfriend physically assaulted the victim, held her down on the ground, and took her cell phone,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.

Deputies detained the suspect, who was later positively identified by the victim, according to Jensen.

The victim sustained minor injury, but declined medical attention, according to Jensen.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of domestic assault, robbery and false imprisonment.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.