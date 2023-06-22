Oxnard resident arrested on suspicion of grand theft following overdose

A 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property exceeding $400 after suffering an overdose on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Macy’s in the Westfield Valencia Town Center regarding a theft report call.

Upon deputy arrival, loss prevention had detained a female suspect who was showing signs of an opiate overdose.

“They recovered several prescription pills and baggies containing fentanyl on the suspect’s person,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. “Immediately, they rendered medical aid to the suspect and had her transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Deputies remained on the scene to investigate the theft, according to Jensen. They discovered the suspect had taken approximately $1,400 in merchandise from Sephora, was in possession of several stolen credit cards and personally identifying information, according to Jensen.

The 34-year-old woman had been discovered to have an outstanding no-bail warrant for a probation violation out of Ventura County.

The suspect was transported and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of grand theft money/property exceeding $400 after receiving medical treatment.

She was later transferred to Ventura County and remains in custody at the time of this publication.