PHOTOS: Community members learn Hands-Only CPR at Henry Mayo

Elaine Sedgwick learns how to do CPR from surgical nurse Monique Avalos for Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

As part of a special countywide event on Monday, community members were able to learn Hands-Only CPR at both the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and Henry Mayo Fitness and Health center in Valencia.

According to a news release from Henry Mayo, the event was held as part of Sidewalk CPR Day, which is part of National CPR Week, and is sponsored by the American Heart Association and the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

According to the news release, this version of CPR “has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.”

Community members at the event learned how to perform the actions necessary to potentially save a person’s life with just two steps: Call 911, and then pushing hard and fast” in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.”

An instructional video can be viewed at heart.org/handsonlycpr.

Clinical nurse Lourdes Ramirez, left, shows cerebral supply technician Natalia Castlioni how to do CPR during Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Nurses and medical professionals show people how to do CPR during Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Elaine Sedgwick learns how to do CPR from surgical nurse Monique Avalos for Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Anne Banks learns how to do CPR for Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Elaine Sedgwick learns how to do CPR from surgical nurse Monique Avalos for Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected]. Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS