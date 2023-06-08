PHOTOS: Community members learn Hands-Only CPR at Henry Mayo

As part of a special countywide event on Monday, community members were able to learn Hands-Only CPR at both the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and Henry Mayo Fitness and Health center in Valencia.

According to a news release from Henry Mayo, the event was held as part of Sidewalk CPR Day, which is part of National CPR Week, and is sponsored by the American Heart Association and the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

According to the news release, this version of CPR “has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.”

Community members at the event learned how to perform the actions necessary to potentially save a person’s life with just two steps: Call 911, and then pushing hard and fast” in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.”

An instructional video can be viewed at heart.org/handsonlycpr.

Clinical nurse Lourdes Ramirez, left, shows cerebral supply technician Natalia Castlioni how to do CPR during Sidewalk CPR Day for National CPR Week at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2023.

