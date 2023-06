The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry recently paired up with the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club at their bi-annual food drive, held last week at Sam’s Club. For information on future events or how to donate, call 661-255-5001 or email [email protected].

Classic Corvettes are on display near the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry truck as the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club hosts the bi-annual food drive at Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061723. Dan Watson/The Signal Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club member Bud Jenkins, left, and Kary Simon of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry load a third truck with donated food during the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club’s bi-annual food drive at Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061723. Dan Watson/The Signal