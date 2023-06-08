PHOTOS: Santa Clarita Master Chorale performs ‘A Choral Bouquet’

Members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale perform flower-themed songs for their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Hundreds of people flocked to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Sunday to hear floral-themed music pieces performed by members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale led by published composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore.

The chorale performed 18 different songs with European and Asian influence ranging from “Come to My Garden” from “The Secret Garden” to “Flower Duet” from the French opera “Lakmé,” and “Doraji,” a traditional Korean folk song.

To view their next concerts and learn more about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore, perform flower-themed songs for their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Composer Allan Robert Petker leads the members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale during their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
A couple enjoys the music from the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore, during their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected]. Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

