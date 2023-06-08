PHOTOS: Santa Clarita Master Chorale performs ‘A Choral Bouquet’

Hundreds of people flocked to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Sunday to hear floral-themed music pieces performed by members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale led by published composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore.
The chorale performed 18 different songs with European and Asian influence ranging from “Come to My Garden” from “The Secret Garden” to “Flower Duet” from the French opera “Lakmé,” and “Doraji,” a traditional Korean folk song.
To view their next concerts and learn more about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.