PHOTOS: Santa Clarita Master Chorale performs ‘A Choral Bouquet’

Hundreds of people flocked to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Sunday to hear floral-themed music pieces performed by members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale led by published composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore.

The chorale performed 18 different songs with European and Asian influence ranging from “Come to My Garden” from “The Secret Garden” to “Flower Duet” from the French opera “Lakmé,” and “Doraji,” a traditional Korean folk song.

To view their next concerts and learn more about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore, perform flower-themed songs for their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Composer Allan Robert Petker leads the members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale during their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

A couple enjoys the music from the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by composer Allan Robert Petker and pianist Ann Moore, during their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Members of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale perform flower-themed songs for their ‘A Choral Bouquet’ Concert at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal