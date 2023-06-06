Planning Commission to look at new soccer field, warehouse 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is considering a pair of projects that are being recommended for approval by city planners at Tuesday’s meeting.

A sports field could add another place to play the beautiful game, while the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could get a new neighbor soon.

The sports field is part of an expansion for a baseball and softball training facility known as The Farm, and Pacific Industrial is “proposing a 174,000-square-foot industrial/warehouse building on a vacant 13-acre property located directly north of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station,” according to the Planning Commission agenda.

The Farm

Shawn Davis, representing The Farm SCV, is seeking a permit to add an outdoor soccer field, parking improvements and four 33-foot-tall outdoor lights, for a field that would operate 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The lot is part of a 3.3-acre field within a business park zone, according to the city’s agenda for the meeting.

The site of the proposed field would be 26541 Reuther Ave., and the field will be enclosed by an 8-foot-tall fence, and have no seating areas.

“The project also includes a mobile bathroom facility for convenience as well as a new trash enclosure,” according to the agenda. There would be a total of 94 parking spaces, which is one more than the required number for the project.



Pacific Industrial

Pacific Industrial is proposing an industrial building for a 13-acre property next to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road. The project is slated for 165,000 square feet of warehouse space and 9,000 square feet of office space. The address for the project is 26313 Golden Valley Road.

The project’s “average cross slope” of 31% means the project will need a hillside development review, which occurs for all projects on a slope of 15% or more.

The overall building height is slated for 52 feet, according to the city’s agenda, and it is to include more than 230 parking spaces.

“The project also includes various on-site improvements including landscaping, paving, parking and lighting of the proposed parking lot, and docking stations for trucks,” according to the agenda.

The project previously was owned by a manufacturer of chemicals used in the aerospace industry, according to a staff report.

“The subject property is directly adjacent to the Porta Bella property, a former munitions testing facility, and the subject property itself was once used for the storage and testing of chemical powders,” according to the city’s agenda.

A cleanup of the site was conducted, and the Department of Toxic Substances Control issued a “no further action” determination for the site as of Jan. 20, 2022.