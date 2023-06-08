Schiavo to host emergency preparedness fair, workshop

News release

The office of Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is hosting an emergency preparedness fair and workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event is designed to provide information, free resources, and support for community members to prepare for natural disasters known to impact the community, such as fires, earthquakes and floods.

There will be tabling by representatives from the Red Cross, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, city of Santa Clarita Emergency Operations/CERT Programs, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, MySafe:LA and more, who will be providing resources and information. Representatives from most of these organizations will also speak to the public about their organizations’ specific preparedness information.

“I will never forget when I had to evacuate my home with my daughter as a fire threatened our community, not to mention multiple fires that had us on the edge of evacuation,” Schiavo said in a prepared statement. “Often until that moment comes you don’t know if you’re ready for an emergency. As our communities face increasingly severe natural disasters, especially as we approach wildfire season, our office wants to ensure everyone is ready and prepared to the best of their abilities.”

She added: “That’s why we’re bringing together resources from many different departments in one place at one time — to make it as simple and easy as possible for our community to get the resources and information they need.”

Those interested in attending can get more information and RSVP at bit.ly/ad40epw.