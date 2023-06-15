SCVEDC leader announces new role, plan to step down 

The head of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., a business organization that helps attract companies to the SCV, announced her resignation Thursday in a news release.

Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC, is stepping down effective Sept. 15 after 10 years with the organization.

The role of the public-private partnership, which has involvement from local officials and leaders of the business community, is to help attract companies, as well as help them sustain growth and promote their expansion.

The SCVEDC is credited with helping to attract Logix Federal Credit Union’s headquarters, Crissair, Avita Medical, DrinkPAK and Vallarta, according to the organization.

“I am extremely proud of the organization we have built and the many contributions we have made to improving the Santa Clarita Valley economy,” said Schroeder, who joined the SCVEDC when it was 3 years old. “But after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to take on new challenges in my career.”

Schroeder said Thursday she’s headed to DrinkPAK, a canned beverage manufacturer headquartered in the SCV, which is a leader in the emerging beverage market with brands like Arizona and Monster among its affiliated brands.

The company’s local 1.2-million-square-foot facility in Needham Ranch helps the manufacturer produce 2,200 cans per line per minute, according to DrinkPAK’s website, for a total of about 2 billion each year. Schroeder’s role is expected to be in helping the manufacturer roll out a multistate expansion plan.

The board members who worked with her praised her leadership and vision in statements also issued Thursday.

“Holly brought the vision of SCVEDC to life,” said John Shaffery, co-chair of the board and founding partner of Poole Shaffery, the city’s largest local law firm. “She has been an exceptional leader and leaves behind a legacy of achievement that has made the SCV a great place for business.”

Schroeder announced her resignation in conjunction with seeing the organization through its marquee event each year, the Economic Outlook, which is in September.

“The board of directors will immediately initiate a thorough search for a new CEO who will advance the organization’s mission to bring high-quality jobs and economic resilience to the SCV,” according to a release issued by Scott Heffernan, marketing manager for the SCVEDC. The release also noted this year’s economic forecast event invites futurist Jack Uldrich, who will help business leaders understand emerging trends so they can prepare their businesses for future success.

Schroeder, who plans on remaining a Santa Clarita resident, said she’s looking forward to seeing continued growth and success for the SCVEDC.

“I think that we continue to distinguish ourselves by one, taking a unified approach — we really do have all of the players working together around that mission and we built a reputation around that, which is unique,” she said in terms of having the city, county and her board’s leadership, working together, “… and really help our companies in meeting the challenges of doing business today, so that‘s helping them source and train workers, and meeting new technology challenges, and making sure that we really are supporting them to … meet the demands for a changing 21st-century economy.”

City leaders, who are also involved in the SCVEDC’s board, praised her “relentless efforts” on behalf of the area’s business community.

“Holly Schroeder has been an outstanding partner to the city through her role at the EDC, providing a crucial function in the attraction, growth and expansion of businesses here in Santa Clarita,” said Ken Striplin, city manager and SCVEDC board member. “As Holly embarks on her future endeavors, we extend our heartfelt wishes for her success. The relentless efforts of the EDC will persist in strengthening our community’s reputation as a business-friendly city that supports both new and existing enterprises, while generating high-quality job opportunities for our residents.”