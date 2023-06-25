Six Flags will soon begin construction on solar power for coasters 

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has announced the installation of a solar carport and energy storage system at Magic Mountain, according to a Business Wire article that was republished on the theme park’s website, and Alexandria French, spokeswoman for Six Flags.

The project will feature a 12.37-megawatt carport — done in collaboration with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables — and is expected to be the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California and the largest solar project slated to be completed for a for-profit organization in the United States.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy in a statement from April, saying that it aligns with the state’s commitment to steering away from fossil fuel dependency.

“Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand — our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future,” Newsom said in the release.

The construction of the solar carport over the main guest parking lot includes a battery storage system that Six Flags says will produce 1.958 megawatts of power. The project is expected to generate 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually.

Six Flags Magic Mountain says the project will enable the park to offset 100% of its energy usage with solar power. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey have also implemented on-site solar capabilities — resulting in a combined total of 42.37 megawatts of fully-operational solar power systems.

French stated the project will break ground soon, but a set date has not been announced, at the time of this publication.