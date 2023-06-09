Ulta Beauty hit again

Ulta Beauty in Valencia was stolen from once again on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Jason Ely, a watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to a call for service at Ulta Beauty.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 12:52 p.m. Six units total responded to the incident.

Deputies learned that five women entered the location and left without attempting to pay, according to Ely. Deputies determined that they left with less than $950 of merchandise.

Ely said that this is an ongoing investigation at the time of this publication.