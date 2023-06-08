Valencia Hills Community Church to educate on Social Security benefits

Valencia Hills Community Church is set to host an in-person class educating attendees on the benefits that the Social Security system can offer to those unable to work or looking into retiring.

“People don’t know where to turn,” said Dan Broyles, pastor of Care and Strategic Planning at Valencia Hills Community Church.

“Understanding Social Security” is aimed to provide a clearer understanding of Social Security benefits, how to go about obtaining these benefits and what to look for.

Broyles said the efforts for this class are to serve the community, give back and prevent any confusion people might have.

“It’s a way to give back and help people use their voice because a lot of people don’t know how to advocate for themselves,” said Shirley Nuñez, teacher of the class.

Nuñez has worked connecting people to Social Security benefits for 16 years.

She said that one of the hardest parts in her career is connecting people to the fact that they have rightfully earned their Social Security benefits.

“It’s hard to do alone,” said Nuñez.

“Understanding Social Security” is scheduled to take place on June 28 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Hills Community Church, 24933 Avenue Stanford, Valencia.

The class is free and those looking to attend can register at bit.ly/43uYRoO.