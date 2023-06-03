Vehicle fire breaks out on Highway 14, lane closures set in place 

A vehicle fire broke out on Saturday morning, causing lane closures of the northbound side of Highway 14, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officials.

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Highway 14 near Sand Canyon Road at 10:30 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:37 p.m.

According to Officer Michael Masir, a spokesman for CHP, officers also responded and issued a SIG alert at 10:42 a.m.

The No. 2 and 3 lanes were closed.

The two fire engines that responded put out the vehicle fire that was on the right shoulder of the 14, according to Flores.

The vehicle was reported as a white BMW, according to Masir.

CHP cancelled the SIG alert at 11:10 a.m. and reopened the lanes.

The incident was closed at 10:59 a.m.