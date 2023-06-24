Vehicle strikes skateboarder in Valencia  

A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:27 p.m. to reports of a traffic collision at 24415 Town Center Drive. They arrived on the scene at 4:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that a vehicle had struck someone on a skateboard.

The skateboarder was not transported to a local hospital.

Flores said that there were no reports of the skateboarder’s condition or whether the person received medical treatment on the scene.