Vehicle strikes skateboarder in Valencia  

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:27 p.m. to reports of a traffic collision at 24415 Town Center Drive. They arrived on the scene at 4:35 p.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that a vehicle had struck someone on a skateboard.  

The skateboarder was not transported to a local hospital.  

Flores said that there were no reports of the skateboarder’s condition or whether the person received medical treatment on the scene.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS