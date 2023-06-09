VIDEO: Water line break leaves Newhall residents, DMV without water 

A water line break left several residents and the Department of Motor Vehicles without water on Thursday afternoon, according to Kevin Strauss, communications manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

Strauss said initial calls came in at around 3 p.m. and that crews were able to isolate the leak within 30 minutes.

Crews will need to dig deep enough to fix the leak, which will take them up to, or more than, 12 hours depending on necessary repairs.

Video by Chris Torres / The Signal

Not only will affected customers be without water for that period of time, but Newhall Avenue will be closed from Lyons Avenue to 9th Street until Sunday for repairs.

9th Street will also be closed from Main Street to Newhall Avenue until Sunday as well.

The cause of the leak is unknown, at the time of this publication.

Crews from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency work to patch a water main break at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and 9th Street in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Crews from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency work to patch a water main break at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and 9th Street in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal Crews from the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency work to patch a water main break at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and 9th Street in Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal