Annual Fourth of July parade celebrates community and freedom  

People from all different ZIP codes came together on Tuesday morning to celebrate community and freedom at the annual Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade.

Tuesday had Main Street filled with red, white and blue.

However, some residents didn’t want to enjoy a parade on an empty stomach, so they prepared:

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita’s 57th Annual July 4th Pancake Breakfast

This breakfast delicacy has been a long-standing staple for the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year the price was $10 for an “all you can eat” deal and kids 12 and under eat for free.

Scott Hoolhan, president of Rotary Club of Santa Clarita, said that this event has been serving the community for the last 57 years. With his newfound position he wanted to continue serving the community and also serve Rotary’s mission of giving back, so the breakfast has become a fundraiser, too.

“When we make money, then we turn around and look for ways to put it back into the community,” said Hoolhan. “This group works so hard.”

This year’s pancake breakfast acted as fundraiser for three groups – education, veterans and mental health.

By 8:30 a.m., 400 people had already gotten their morning fixings.

Hoolhan is glad to have evolved something that has been a part of the community for as long as it has, alongside the annual parade.

“It just feels like Americana,” said Hoolhan. “It’s just the sort of America that you don’t get everywhere where community comes together for a parade with kids and trucks.”

Santa Clarita Valley Annual Fourth of July Parade

Hundreds of people lined Main Street for the parade that started near the entrance to Hart Park and ended near Placerita Junior High School.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years, and I live here in Newhall and it’s an event that we all look forward to and brings the community together,” said attendee Jackie Bick. “(It’s) a lot of fun.”

The 91st anniversary of the parade was themed “celebrating America’s Independence the SCV Way – live, work and play.”

“The city is thrilled to have our Fourth of July Parade for another year in beautiful downtown Newhall,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “In a city that has long focused on providing a strong business climate, safe and family-friendly places to live and countless opportunities to recreate and play, the parade’s theme pays tribute to our city and our county.”

The parade featured 94 floats, all to be judged by a panel of judges.

One after another, parade floats, cars, marchers, bikes and scooters made their way entertaining everyone lined up on the route.

Some of the floats included Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 dressed in camouflage, the U.S. Forest Service with special guest Smokey the Bear, live performances by the Olive Branch Theatricals, Girl Scouts of America putting attendees in the splash zone, the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center holding furry friends making the audience audibly “aw” and Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita.

First responders from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, such as Capt. Justin Diez, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Newhall, U.S. Air Force, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna walked as the attendees clapped, waved and thanked them for all that they do for the community.

“Freedom isn’t free,” said Hoolhan. “Being able to celebrate that, celebrate our veterans and people that are serving our country today, that kind of all comes together on this awesome holiday.”

“This iconic event celebrates the values and spirit that make our nation great, while bringing together neighbors, friends and families for a day of patriotic fun and festivity,” said Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste.

Floats went by and gave away a variety of items with the red, white and blue color scheme. Fans, stickers, candy, flags and leis had attendees cheering for more.

Grand marshals of the parade, Dennis and Pamela Verner, waved to both the left and right route of attendees.

The following political leaders rode in the parade: Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Mayor Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth, Weste, Councilman Bill Miranda, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Sen. Scott Wilk, accompanied by Darth Vader and a group of Star Wars cosplayers.

The parade’s spectacle was enough to bring in attendees from out of state.

Dan and Daniela Stephan were visiting their daughter for the holiday. Once they heard about the parade, they decided it would be the perfect family outing for the holiday.

“Its for the kids,” said Dan.

“…And for us. It’s a big day, this is our first time coming to a Fourth of July parade,” continued Daniela.

The two felt that the parade was an embodiment of the way they wanted not only their daughter raised, but also their grandchildren.

“It’s very patriotic and good to be raised this way,” said Daniela.

The parade was only the beginning of the Fourth of July festivities and a marker for summer events to begin.

“It’s the birthday of our country,” said Bick. “A patriotic day that brings us together and we all look forward to it in the summertime.”

The following were the parade winners:

Sweepstakes – Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 355 “The Lost Patrol”

Best of Theme – Hart High School Football

Best Decorated – Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets

Grand Equestrian – Horse to Heart / Oak Creek Corral / Jr. Posse

High School Band

1 st – West Ranch High School Drum Line

– West Ranch High School Drum Line Color Guard

1 st – Los Angeles Commandery No. 9

– Los Angeles Commandery No. 9 Youth Group (non-float)

1 st – SCV Warrior Cheer

– SCV Warrior Cheer 2 nd – Dance Studio 84

– Dance Studio 84 3 rd – Cub Scout Pack 494

– Cub Scout Pack 494 Commercial Float

1 st – Newhall & CC Farmers Markets

– Newhall & CC Farmers Markets 2 nd – The Signal Newspaper

– The Signal Newspaper Non-Commercial Float (decorated under 17)

1 st – Hart High School Football

– Hart High School Football 2 nd – Cub Scout Pack 490

– Cub Scout Pack 490 3 rd – Saugus High School Cheer

– Saugus High School Cheer Non-Commercial (decorated over 17)

1 st – Fil-Am Association

– Fil-Am Association 2 nd – SC Regional Theatre & CTG

– SC Regional Theatre & CTG 3 rd – Carter Lite Family

– Carter Lite Family Club or Fraternal Float

1 st – Republicans of Santa Clarita

– Republicans of Santa Clarita 2 nd – Vietnam Veterans Lost Patrol

– Vietnam Veterans Lost Patrol 3 rd – Blue Star Mothers

– Blue Star Mothers Religious Float

1 st – Freedoms Way Baptist & Lighthouse

– Freedoms Way Baptist & Lighthouse 2 nd – Berean Baptist Family Fellowship

– Berean Baptist Family Fellowship Commercial or Specialized Vehicle

1 st – Round the Clock Pest Control

– Round the Clock Pest Control 2 nd – Ryan’s Shenanigans Irish Pub

– Ryan’s Shenanigans Irish Pub 3 rd – Entity Realty

– Entity Realty Cars or Motorcycle Club

1 st – SCV Corvette Club

– SCV Corvette Club 2 nd – Krypto Civic

– Krypto Civic 3 rd – Hero Society Team

– Hero Society Team Classic or Antique Auto

1 st – KHTS Radio Fire Truck

– KHTS Radio Fire Truck 2 nd – 1989 Toyota Landcruiser

– 1989 Toyota Landcruiser 3 rd – Hot Wheels Paddy Wagon

– Hot Wheels Paddy Wagon Equestrian: Mounted Group (open)

1 st – Warrior Football & Cheer

– Warrior Football & Cheer Equestrian: Mounted Group (novelty)

1st – Horse2Heart/Oak Creek/Jr Posse

