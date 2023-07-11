Arts Commission releases 2024 top priorities 

The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is scheduled Thursday to review its draft 2024 work plan to set priorities for the coming year when it comes to the arts in Santa Clarita.

The city commissioned the Arts Master Plan in late 2014. The plan showcases a long-term roadmap for cultural development throughout the community, addressing the following 10 areas: Public art, the Old Town Newhall arts and entertainment district, arts education, governance of the arts, cultural facilities, venues and spaces, supporting artists and arts organizations, arts funding, the creative economy, marketing the arts and celebrating diversity. The City Council adopted the city’s Arts Master Plan in 2016.

The staff recommendations for 2024 are based off what the Arts Commision has identified as priorities for the upcoming year.

The 2024 priories include six recommendations:

The city should expand the temporary public art program to include a broader range of art forms, including assistance for temporary performance art.

Create outdoor spaces that can serve as a hub for various arts and cultural opportunities for the community.

The city should develop a new Arts Master Plan for presentation to the City Council in 2026, as this plan’s recommendations must be enhanced to fit the changing needs of the community.

Identify a shared space to support the various needs of the arts community.

Identify a location for performance teachers to present recitals and instructions.

Utilize the Diversity and Inclusion Committee statement in developing future recommendations and when implementing the existing recommendations.

The Arts Commission meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday in the Carl Boyer room at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.