Castaic blaze 75% contained at 14 acres  

A brush fire that broke out Tuesday night in Castaic 75% was contained at 14 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
According to John Miller, a spokesman for ANF, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the time of this publication.
The first call reporting the fire was received at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday.
A church south of the fire on Lake Hughes Road was threatened by the fire, but due to the aircraft response, there was “no chance” for the fire to spread, according to Miller.
The fire was labeled as the “DryIC.”
One “slight” injury was sustained, according to Miller. No evacuations were ordered.
Lake Hughes Road was closed Tuesday night and reopened Wednesday morning.
Initial reporting by Perry Smith.