Central Park updates expected to approach completion in fall

The city of Santa Clarita has announced estimated end dates for the current construction on the Central Park updates that were approved in September 2021.

In a September 2021 City Council meeting, four new multipurpose fields, expenditures for engineering services, art installation(s), sport field lighting, landscaping, irrigation, various site furnishings, a restroom building, upgrades to the dog park and additional parking were all approved with the cost estimated at $11.87 million.

Construction work taken place at Central Park on July 19, 2023.

One of the open turf areas was set to be converted into two full-sized multipurpose fields, accounting for two of the four multipurpose fields.

“Over the years, Central Park has continued to grow in popularity and we’ve seen an increase in demand for field space and special events,” said Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita. “By adding additional multipurpose fields we will be able to accommodate more residents and provide additional recreational opportunities.”

Construction work taken place at Central Park on July 19, 2023.

This capital improvement project was identified as one of the major action items in the city’s five-year strategic plan, SC2025.

The 172-step exercise staircase, 168-space parking lot and plaza including shade structures, picnic benches, greenery and an art component are all set to be completed in fall 2023.

Cones placed during construction work at Central Park on July 19, 2023.

The rest of the features are set to be completed by the end of 2023.

“Due to the landscaping and irrigation, as well as the installation of turf and sod being weather-dependent for proper growth and establishment of its roots, the multi-purpose fields are anticipated to be ready for use by the end of 2023,” City Manager Ken Striplin wrote in a news release. “Your patience is appreciated during the construction of this expansive capital improvement project.”