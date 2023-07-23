Chase bank reportedly held up at gunpoint 

Courtesy photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Chase Bank on the 26900 block of Sierra Highway was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Martinez confirmed a suspect attempted a robbery at the bank but employees were able to grapple and subdue the suspect, who was only described as wearing “orange shoes.” Martinez said only minimal information was available at this time because the report on the incident is not yet completed. 

Gunshots were said to have been heard, according to Martinez. However, he was unable to confirm if shots were fired. One person, a man, was confirmed to be in custody. 

Courtesy photo

Someone was transported to a local hospital from the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center.  

According to photos taken at the scene, a man with a head wound was being transported from the bank. The photos also appear to show a black handgun that was recovered.    

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS