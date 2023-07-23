Chase bank reportedly held up at gunpoint 

A Chase Bank on the 26900 block of Sierra Highway was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Martinez confirmed a suspect attempted a robbery at the bank but employees were able to grapple and subdue the suspect, who was only described as wearing “orange shoes.” Martinez said only minimal information was available at this time because the report on the incident is not yet completed.

Gunshots were said to have been heard, according to Martinez. However, he was unable to confirm if shots were fired. One person, a man, was confirmed to be in custody.

Courtesy photo

Someone was transported to a local hospital from the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center.

According to photos taken at the scene, a man with a head wound was being transported from the bank. The photos also appear to show a black handgun that was recovered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Courtesy photo