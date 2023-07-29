Child & Family Center receives $593K from Schiavo bill

News release

The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of several agencies that received funding from Assembly Bill 102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

The center is slated to receive $593,000 as a result of the bill, which was one of several signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 10.

“I am especially pleased to announce that with the enactment of AB102, I was able to secure more than $20 million in grants to 19 different agencies throughout Assembly District 40,” Schiavo said in a prepared statement released by the Child & Family Center. “This bill enables us to protect the progress we’ve made in key priority areas, avoid cuts to core programs and maintain a $38 billion reserve to safeguard against economic uncertainty, all without the need to raise taxes.”

The center was awarded $593,000 for infrastructure and safety improvements to its building in Santa Clarita. Opened in 2001, its age combined with the extreme weather conditions and rain earlier this year, along with the high traffic of the thousands served at the center throughout the years, made the need for critical infrastructure updates critical, the release said.

The funding will be used for security measures, modernization of the phone system, and updating the kitchen area, among other critically needed interior updates.

“On behalf of the Child & Family Center, we are so grateful to Assemblywoman Schiavo for her efforts in securing this much-needed funding,” Nikki Buckstead, CEO of the center, said in the release.

“Each of the recipients provide a valuable service to our community and I’m happy to have secured these one-time infrastructure grant funds,” Schiavo added.

The center provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services to over 2,000 individuals who are among the most vulnerable in Santa Clarita each year. For more information on the organization, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.