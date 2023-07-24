CHP: Woman reportedly dragged out of vehicle on Highway 14 on ramp 

California Highway Patrol Officers responded to a call for service on Sunday morning reporting a woman was dragged out of a vehicle and left bloody and in the roadway on Highway 14’s Newhall Avenue on-ramp, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.

The call was broadcast at approximately 1:36 a.m. and provided the vehicle description of the suspect — a gray Audi, which fled northbound on Highway 14.

“After a lengthy on-scene investigation it was determined the (alleged) crime originated in the county parking area on Newhall Avenue… and continued onto the on-ramp.”

Because of the alleged crime’s location, it fell under the purview of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said that no suspects were in custody, at the time of this publication, and that the incident was domestic violence related.