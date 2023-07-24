CHP: Woman reportedly dragged out of vehicle on Highway 14 on ramp 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

California Highway Patrol Officers responded to a call for service on Sunday morning reporting a woman was dragged out of a vehicle and left bloody and in the roadway on Highway 14’s Newhall Avenue on-ramp, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.  

The call was broadcast at approximately 1:36 a.m. and provided the vehicle description of the suspect — a gray Audi, which fled northbound on Highway 14.  

“After a lengthy on-scene investigation it was determined the (alleged) crime originated in the county parking area on Newhall Avenue… and continued onto the on-ramp.” 

Because of the alleged crime’s location, it fell under the purview of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said that no suspects  were in custody, at the time of this publication, and that the incident was domestic violence related.    

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS