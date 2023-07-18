CHP: Wrong-way driver results in head-on collision 

A vehicle going the wrong way on Highway 14 on Sunday night resulted in a head-on collision just north of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.  

Greengard stated the CHP initially received a call of a white Chevy van going in the opposite direction of traffic at approximately 10:20 p.m. Moments later, officers received an updated call that the van collided with a gray sedan. 

The collision resulted in a SIG alert for the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes for approximately 40 minutes to clear the scene.  

There were no transports and no reported injuries, according to Caitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

